STANDLEY, Burgess Preston Civic Leader, 1928-2020 Burgess Preston Standley, known as "Mike," died peacefully at home in Medfield, Massachusetts on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Mike was born to Arthur Burgess and Ruth Preston Stanley on January 30th, 1928 in Wellesley Hills, MA. He attended Deerfield Academy and Dartmouth College, graduating in 1949. He obtained a Master's in Public Health from Harvard University in 1980. Mike served in the army during the Korean War, from 1949 to 1953. Just before leaving the army, Mike married Caroline Dabney of Louisville, Kentucky, and together they moved to Medfield, where he would live the rest of his life. Mike worked for his father's company selling laboratory equipment to university science labs from 1953 to 1963, before becoming a consultant to universities, advising them on the design and construction of new science facilities. He became Director of Planning at Massachusetts General Hospital in 1974, where he worked until his retirement in 1996. An active and devoted citizen of the town of Medfield, Mike served on numerous town boards and committees. These included the Board of Appeals, the Planning Board, the Long Range Planning Committee, the Warrant Committee, the Open Space Committee, the Historical Commission, the Town Hall Renovation Committee and the Medfield State Hospital Reuse Committee. Mike was passionate about land conservation and historic preservation. He helped lead the drive to obtain the open lands of Noon Hill, to bring to fruition the Scenic Trails project that runs through Eastern Massachusetts and Medfield, and to protect the property of the former Medfield State Hospital. When the Dwight Derby House was threatened with demolition, he and his wife helped to create the Friends of the Dwight Derby House to raise funds for and oversee the preservation of an important piece of Medfield's history. Mike had an amazing eye for design. He enjoyed antique furniture and continually refurbished and rearranged the house. A talented calligrapher and artist, he specialized in pastel portraits. Despite living with Alzheimer's for more than 15 years, Mike remained gracious and loving. He never lost his playful sense of humor and his affection for his wife, family, friends, and caregivers. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Burgess Preston Standley, Jr., and his sister, Ruth Honthumb. He is survived by his wife, Caroline Dabney Standley, his children, Caroline H. Standley, Anne P. Standley (Dave Robertson) and Dabney Standley (Sarah Loughran), and his grandchildren, Sam, Wells, and Matt Dunscombe, Gordon and Caroline Robertson, and Davis, Schuyler, and Alden Standley. The family wishes to express their profound gratitude to the following people who provided extraordinary care and support for Mike: Cathy Baronie, Jamie Baronie, Deb Bradley-Wolforth, Paul Cunningham, Marianne DesJardin, Patti Gardiner, Sue Giardini, Bess Healey, Pat Maloney, Cathy Marston, Ellen Morse Cohen, Diane Murphy, Kathy O'Brien, Emily Small, Maureen Thistle, and Denise Wilbur. A Service will be held this summer. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to The Trustees, 200 High Street, Boston, MA 02110 www.thetrustees.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020