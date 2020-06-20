|
STERN, Dr. Burt D. Passed away on May 18, 2020 due to complications of COVID-19 at age 85. He was a devoted father to his children Melisa and Steven and his granddaughter Natalie. He was born and raised in Flushing, NY by his parents Abraham and Norma (Lesser) Stern, who predeceased him. He was also predeceased by his former wife Nancy & son-in-law Mark. Burt was a very humble but brilliant man. He graduated from NYU in 3 years. The state of NY awarded him the Chancellor's prize that would have allowed him to attend any NY state graduate school free of all costs, but he preferred to attend Harvard School of Dental Medicine. As Harvard also wanted him, the school offered him an all-inclusive scholarship which he accepted. He graduated in the top 10% of the class of 1959. He furthered his specialization with a degree in Periodontology from a joint program at the dental schools of University of Pennsylvania and Boston University. He then sat for his boards to become a Board-Certified Periodontist. Then his alma mater Harvard recruited him to be an Associate professor. Eventually he opened his own private practice specializing in Periodontics in Needham, where he practiced for over 30 years. He formed lifelong friendships with many of his former classmates, students, professors, and patients. While Burt was an accomplished periodontist, his most cherished roles were being a father & grandfather. For years he drove his daughter to school while they sang together during the ride. One of our favorites was "This Land is My Land." Burt was always supportive & involved in his son's life. He coached the "Bill Terry's" Little League team & marched with them in Needham's 4th of July parade. He was thrilled to become "Grandpa" when his granddaughter was born only 4 days after his own birthday. They became close as he was one of her weekly babysitters until she started kindergarten. He was one of Natalie's most devoted fans attending all her dance recitals, plays & musicals. Going out for ice cream was one of his favorite family activities. Services are private. Contributions in Burt's memory to Harvard School of Dental Medicine would be most appreciated by his family, https://hsdm.harvard.edu/giving
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020