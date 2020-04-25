|
|
ROSE, Burton David "Bud" MD Founder Of UpToDate Dies At 77 Died on April 24, 2020 from Alzheimer's disease complicated by the COVID-19 virus; he was 77. He was a passionate educator, a brilliant kidney specialist, an author of medical textbooks with a gift for presenting complex topics with simplicity, and a humble entrepreneur who founded a resource tool, UpToDate, which transformed the practice of medicine around the world. Bud was born in Brooklyn, NY on November 19, 1942 to Sam and Edith Rose. He and his younger brother, Stephen, enjoyed playing sports together: stickball, sock ball, and any other ballgame they could think up. Bud went to Princeton, where he majored in History and thrived in its expansive academic environment. He returned to New York for medical school, attending NYU, where he and a group of medical students lobbied for, and got, a basketball court overlooking the East River. During his medical residency in 1970, Bud met Gloria Epstein on a blind date; she was a social work student at NYU. Bud would tell the story of their meeting for the next 40-plus years, always wanting to share that he fell in love with Gloria the moment he saw her at his apartment door. Indeed, their love endured for 50 years, during which time they raised three children, built a business together, traveled the world, and shared the New York Times crossword puzzle every week. After serving in the US Navy for two years as a nephrologist, Bud moved with Gloria to Wellesley, MA, where they raised their children and Bud, an ardent sports fan, adopted the Celtics and Red Sox as his hometown teams. Their lives were enriched by sharing novels, spending time outdoors — including horseback riding in Colorado, which was an unexpected love for an NYC native — friendships, and a wonderful community in Wellesley, especially Temple Beth Elohim. Bud's tremendous career spanned positions at University of Massachusetts Medical School in Worcester, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, and Harvard Medical School. He absolutely loved his work, the people with whom he collaborated, and the pursuit of improving medical care and access. Bud is survived by Gloria; his brother and sister-in-law Stephen Jay Rose and Christina Cerna of Washington, DC; his daughter Emily Rose of Minnetonka, MN and her daughters, Noa and Maya Mor, and their father, Allon Mor; his daughter and son-in-law Anne and Andy Moller of Brookline, MA and their children, Tobey and Skye; and his son and daughter-in-law Daniel and Lindsay Rose of Chattanooga, TN and their son, Ridge. Bud adored his family and taught them how to play gin rummy, ping-pong, and his favorite sport, tennis. Bud also leaves his companion and friend Robert Lubega, who helped him navigate the shoals of Alzheimer's disease. The Memorial Service will be private, and there will be no shiva due to the coronavirus. A celebration of Bud's life will be held when it is safe to gather. Remember Bud's radiant smile, optimism, and kindness, and you will remember his essence. Brezniak-Rodman Funeral Directors Newton, MA 02465
View the online memorial for Burton David "Bud" MD ROSE
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020