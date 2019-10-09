Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldman Funeral Chapel
174 Ferry Street
Malden, MA 02148-5625
(781) 324-1122
Service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Chapel of Maple Hill Cemetery
98 Canterbury Drive
Peabody, MA
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
the home of Amy & Ed Weinberg
Canton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BURTON GREENSPAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BURTON GREENSPAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BURTON GREENSPAN Obituary
GREENSPAN, Burton Age 89, Entered eternal rest October 7, 2019. A 62-year resident of Marblehead, he was born in Malden, son of the late Hyman and Jennie Greenspan. Burton served in the Air Force during the Korean War and was proud to have been a Vice President at R.M. Bradley & Co., a pre-eminent real estate management firm. He loved telling stories, jokes and making people happy and comfortable. Devoted husband of Evelyn (Chipman) Greenspan. Fabulous father of Jody Greenspan. Loving brother of the late Ida Baseman and Beatrice Strasnick. Dear brother-in-law of David & Rona Chipman and the late Muriel & Richard Kardonsky. Burton will also be missed by his many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Services at the Chapel of Maple Hill Cemetery, 98 Canterbury Drive, Peabody on Friday, October 11 at 12 Noon. Condolence calls may be made on Sunday at the home of Amy & Ed Weinberg, Canton from 1-5PM. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes expression of sympathy be made to Smith Fund, c/o Smith College Gift Accounting, 23 Elm St., Northampton, MA 01063, or , 209 West Central St., Suite 220 Natick, MA 01760. For online condolences and directions go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel – Malden 1-800-982-3717
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BURTON's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Goldman Funeral Chapel
Download Now