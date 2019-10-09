|
GREENSPAN, Burton Age 89, Entered eternal rest October 7, 2019. A 62-year resident of Marblehead, he was born in Malden, son of the late Hyman and Jennie Greenspan. Burton served in the Air Force during the Korean War and was proud to have been a Vice President at R.M. Bradley & Co., a pre-eminent real estate management firm. He loved telling stories, jokes and making people happy and comfortable. Devoted husband of Evelyn (Chipman) Greenspan. Fabulous father of Jody Greenspan. Loving brother of the late Ida Baseman and Beatrice Strasnick. Dear brother-in-law of David & Rona Chipman and the late Muriel & Richard Kardonsky. Burton will also be missed by his many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Services at the Chapel of Maple Hill Cemetery, 98 Canterbury Drive, Peabody on Friday, October 11 at 12 Noon. Condolence calls may be made on Sunday at the home of Amy & Ed Weinberg, Canton from 1-5PM. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes expression of sympathy be made to Smith Fund, c/o Smith College Gift Accounting, 23 Elm St., Northampton, MA 01063, or , 209 West Central St., Suite 220 Natick, MA 01760. For online condolences and directions go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel – Malden 1-800-982-3717
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 10, 2019