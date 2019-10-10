|
|
HAASE, Burton Paul Of Dedham, MA, entered into rest on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the age of 92. Beloved husband of the late Rita (Becker) Haase. Loving father of son, Steven Haase & his wife Beth and daughter, Sharon Haase. Devoted brother of the late Ruth Heilbronner. Cherished grandfather of Rachel Haase and Alexandra Haase. Funeral Services will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, CANTON, MA on Sunday, October 13th at 10AM, followed by Burial at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon, MA. Memorial observance will be held at the Great Meadow Hall at NewBridge on the Charles, 5000 Great Meadow Road, Dedham, following interment until 3PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 11, 2019