RUBENSTEIN, Burton Less than two months shy of his 103rd birthday, Burton Rubenstein (Bud, Buddy, Gramps, Grampy), passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020, leaving a true legacy behind him. He is survived by his devoted and loving children, Ellyn Penn and husband Rick of Newton and Laurie Levin and husband Andy of Wellesley, his grandchildren, Melissa Post and husband Fred, Tracy Hoffman and husband Dan, Jamie Penn and Meredith Shafer and husband Harry and loving brother of Martin Rubenstein and the late Cecile Welsch, Willard, Arnold and Gerald Rubenstein. He also leaves behind his great grandchildren Ally, Dylan, Griffin, Jordan, Kendall, Madeline, Jamie and Teddy. He was also devoted to many very special nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews. Burton, aka Gramps, was first and foremost the most incredible father, grandfather and great grandfather in the world. He was a constant in the lives of those closest to him, but also an everlasting presence for those who only knew him in a fleeting way. He was a diehard Yankees fan, and didn't miss watching a Patriots game as long as Tom Brady was at the helm. He was a daily newspaper reader and exerciser, an advocate for lengthy dental hygiene, a lover of red wine, mallomar cookies, the Sunday crossword and beautiful ladies. He had a handshake that could crush a grown man and a heart that knew no bounds. He lived for his family, and they for him. Though there are no regrets, when it came to Grampy, there was never enough time. While in many ways he was a simple man, for those who knew and loved him he loomed larger than life, and he will be missed, celebrated, and remembered forever. Due to current restrictions, funeral services are private





