LINGEMAN, Dr. Byron Spencer Of Wellesley Hills and Nantucket, died peacefully in Dunstable, MA, on September 9, 2019. He was 90. Byron was born in Crawfordsville, IN, the son of Vera Spencer Lingeman and Byron Newton Lingeman, an eye, ear, nose and throat physician. As a young boy he acquired an interest in nature and became an enthusiastic birder, a hobby he continued all his life. He spent summers at the Culver Woodcraft Camp, and later worked as a counselor there, leading bird hikes and nature walks. His father was an avid golfer and Byron enjoyed that sport in later years. In 1946, he entered Wabash College. After three years, he took early admission to the Indiana University Medical School, receiving his MD degree in 1953, and graduating as a member of the medical honor society, Alpha Omega Alpha. While interning at the Philadelphia General Hospital, he decided to specialize in ophthalmology. Following a three-year tour as a US Army Air Force flight surgeon, with the rank of captain, he commenced a residency at the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary in Boston. He practiced in Wellesley, MA, for the next 35 years, performing his eye surgeries at the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary. He held a number of major committee assignments at the hospital and served on the Board of Surgeons. He particularly enjoyed working with students as a clinical instructor in Ophthalmology at the Harvard Medical School. In 1963, he married Suzanne "Sue" Larter of Dunstable, MA. In 1965, they purchased their Nantucket home, where they, their children, and family members spent many summers. His family has pleasant memories of beach picnics, boating and surf-casting expeditions. He continued to pursue his love of birding, traveling extensively with Sue to far-flung nature preserves throughout the world. Dr. Lingeman is survived by his wife of 56 years, Suzanne; his brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Anthea Lingeman; his daughters, Anne L. Davis and Sarah Lingeman; his son-in-law, Charles Davis; his grandsons, Spencer and Christopher Davis; and his niece, Dr. Jenifer Lingeman. The burial on Nantucket will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mass Audubon and . Visiting Hours: Arrangements entrusted to the care of Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, CHELMSFORD, MA. For online guestbook, kindly visit chelmsfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 15, 2019