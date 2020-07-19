|
LOFCHIE, C. Ben Formerly of Newton, Mashpee and Randolph. Entered into rest on July 19, 2020, at the age of 99. Beloved husband of the late Mae (Vinik) Lofchie. Devoted father of Roz and Jerry Rosenburg of Stoughton and Mashpee, and Marcia and Bob Shawdee of Stoughton. Cherished grandfather of Beth and Gary Teitelman, Melissa and Jay Blair, Marcy and Jared Kaufman, and Matthew and Emily Shawdee and great-grandfather of Sarah, Brett, Malakai, Ryan, Izzy and Maeson. Private graveside services will be held at Lindwood Memorial Park in Randolph. Memorial observance will be at the home of Roz and Jerry on Wednesday and Thursday from 1-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be donated to the at Stanetsky Memorial Chapels www.stanetskycanton.com
