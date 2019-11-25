|
CURNANE, C. Norma (Casey) Of West Roxbury, formerly of Jamaica Plain on November 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Curnane. Loving mother of Ellen M. Angus, Patricia A. Clifford and her husband Brian, Edward J., Jr., Stephen R. and his wife Danielle and the late Maureen L. Curnane and Susan M. Curnane. Dear sister of the late Sister Raymonda CSJ, James J. Casey, John J. Casey, Jr., Rita T. West and J. Louise Casey. Also survived by nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Funeral from the Brady & Fallon Funeral Home, 10 Tower St. (Opp. Forest Hills MBTA Station), JAMAICA PLAIN on Wednesday, November 27 at 10:30 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Jamaica Plain at 11am. Relatives and friends are invited and may visit with her family at the Funeral Home from 9:30 – 10:30am prior to the Funeral Mass. Interment Mount Benedict Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Sophia Snow House, 1205 Centre St., West Roxbury, MA 02132. For guestbook condolences, visit www.bradyfallon.com Brady & Fallon Funeral Home 617 524 0861
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 26, 2019