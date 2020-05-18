|
DeCHELLIS, Cafiero Benjamin Korean War US Army Veteran Of South Yarmouth, formerly of Walpole, May 15, 2020, age 90. Beloved husband of Giuseppina "Josephine" (Vella) DeChellis. Loving father of Cynthia Vincent and her husband, William, of South Yarmouth, the late James DeChellis, and the late Mary DeChellis. Cherished grandfather of Robert Boyden of South Yarmouth. Devoted brother of Alba Humsey of St. Petersburg, FL and the late Paul DeChellis. As a result of the ongoing health crisis in the world and our community and with genuine concern for the well-being of all involved, Cafiero's family has decided that his funeral services will be private. Interment will take place in Saint Francis Cemetery in Walpole. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: The MDS Foundation, 4573 South Broad Street, Suite 150, Yardville, MA 08620. www.mds-foundation.org Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 20, 2020