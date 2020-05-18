Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
508-668-1960
Resources
More Obituaries for CAFIERO DECHELLIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAFIERO BENJAMIN DECHELLIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CAFIERO BENJAMIN DECHELLIS Obituary
DeCHELLIS, Cafiero Benjamin Korean War US Army Veteran Of South Yarmouth, formerly of Walpole, May 15, 2020, age 90. Beloved husband of Giuseppina "Josephine" (Vella) DeChellis. Loving father of Cynthia Vincent and her husband, William, of South Yarmouth, the late James DeChellis, and the late Mary DeChellis. Cherished grandfather of Robert Boyden of South Yarmouth. Devoted brother of Alba Humsey of St. Petersburg, FL and the late Paul DeChellis. As a result of the ongoing health crisis in the world and our community and with genuine concern for the well-being of all involved, Cafiero's family has decided that his funeral services will be private. Interment will take place in Saint Francis Cemetery in Walpole. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: The MDS Foundation, 4573 South Broad Street, Suite 150, Yardville, MA 08620. www.mds-foundation.org Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CAFIERO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -