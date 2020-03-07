|
McCARTHY, Caitlin E. Of Walpole, March 6, 2020, age 17. Beloved daughter of Joseph M., Jr. and Susan A. (Snuffer) McCarthy of Walpole. Loving sister of Matthew J. McCarthy and Daniel K. McCarthy. Cherished granddaughter of Joseph M. and Kathleen T. (Wright) McCarthy of Middleboro and Clifton K. Snuffer, Jr. of Walpole and the late Joan (Schwenderman) Snuffer. Niece of Joanna Caristi and her husband, David, of North Attleborough, Kristen McCarthy of Los Angeles, California, Erika McCarthy of Boston, Karen Cleary of Florida, Clifton K. Snuffer, III and his wife, Deneen, of Walpole, Michelle M. McDonough and her husband, Gerard, of Walpole, and Steven K. Snuffer of Wrentham. Also survived by many loving cousins, nurses, therapists, and teachers. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Caitlin's Life Celebration on Wednesday from 4 to 8 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Blessed Sacrament Church, 10 Diamond Street, Walpole, on Thursday at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in Terrace Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Caitlin's name may be made to causes that are near and dear to her family's hearts, The Best Buddies Program at Walpole High School and The Special Olympics at the Middle School Level. Checks should be made out to the "Town of Walpole" with "In Memory of Caitlin McCarthy" in the memo line and can be sent to The Walpole School Department, 135 School Street, Walpole, MA 02081. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2020