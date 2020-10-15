1/1
CALLIE JEANETTE (DEVONE) SMITH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CALLIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SMITH, Callie Jeanette "Jean" (Devone) Of Jamaica Plain, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2020. A devoted wife, mother and sister; a dedicated Boston Public School Teacher and late member of Peoples Baptist Church of Boston. Wife of the late Arthur Smith. Beloved mother of Arthur "Gary" Smith and the late Cheryl Elayne Williams-Kalez. Loving grandmother of Kafe and Crystal Williams-Kalez of Jamaica Plain. Dear sister of Oliver J. Devone, Frederick J. Devone and Eula D. Armstrong. She is survived by extended family and dear friends. Visitation, Monday at 11 AM at the Davis Funeral Home, 654 Cummins Hwy., MATTAPAN. A service will follow at 12 Noon. Attendance is limited, relatives and friends are encouraged to join remotely using the link provided on Mrs. Smith's webpage at www.DavisofBoston.com. Burial Mount Hope Cemetery, Boston.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davis Funeral Home
654 Cummins Highway
Mattapan, MA 02126
617-296-1755
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved