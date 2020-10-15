SMITH, Callie Jeanette "Jean" (Devone) Of Jamaica Plain, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2020. A devoted wife, mother and sister; a dedicated Boston Public School Teacher and late member of Peoples Baptist Church of Boston. Wife of the late Arthur Smith. Beloved mother of Arthur "Gary" Smith and the late Cheryl Elayne Williams-Kalez. Loving grandmother of Kafe and Crystal Williams-Kalez of Jamaica Plain. Dear sister of Oliver J. Devone, Frederick J. Devone and Eula D. Armstrong. She is survived by extended family and dear friends. Visitation, Monday at 11 AM at the Davis Funeral Home, 654 Cummins Hwy., MATTAPAN. A service will follow at 12 Noon. Attendance is limited, relatives and friends are encouraged to join remotely using the link provided on Mrs. Smith's webpage at www.DavisofBoston.com
. Burial Mount Hope Cemetery, Boston.