D'AGOSTINO, Camella L. (Martucci) Of Woburn, formerly of North Cambridge. July 18th, 2020. She was 103 years old. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence D'Agostino. Loving mother of Diane Alicandro and her husband Ralph of Woburn and Ronald D'Agostino and his wife Lorraine of Bridgewater. Camella is also survived by 6 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren. All services wil be private. A celebration of life will be celebrated at a later date. Donations in Camella's memory may be made to Care One, 750 Woburn Street, Wilmington, MA 01887. For obituary, directions or to send a condolence visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2020