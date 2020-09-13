NOHMY, Cameron C. Age 24, of Milton, passed away suddenly September 12th. Beloved son of Beth Ann (Jackman) Nohmy-Johnson of Milton/Mashpee and the late Charles G. Nohmy. Step-son of Martin Johnson of Milton/Mashpee. Loving brother of Jessica M. Nohmy of Milton and the late Anjelica Mersereau. Grandson of Francis Jackman (Carey) of Roxbury. Nephew of Robert Jackman of OR, Julia Jackman of OR, and the late Michael Jackman. Cousin of Rowan and Rylan Jackman of OR, Terry Bebis of Lancaster, Pam Rihbany-Nugent of LS, Ernie Khirallah of CA, Emil Rihbany of NC. He is also survived by his best friend of Emma Kelly of Milton and a large circle of friends. Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Friday 4-8 p.m. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, only 25 guests are allowed in the funeral home at a time, masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. A graveside service will be held at a later date to be announced. Cam was a proud member of Laborers' Local 22, Boston. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com
Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200 View the online memorial for Cameron C. NOHMY