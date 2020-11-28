1/1
CAMILLE (PALLADINO) HARNEY
HARNEY, Camille (Palladino) Of Everett, formerly of East Boston, passed away on November 27, 2020 at the age of 76. Cherished daughter of the late Louis and Marie (Martucci) Palladino. Beloved wife of Edward Harney. Loving mother of Edward F. Harney, Jr. of Everett, Kristen Walters and her husband Bradley of Tyngsborough, MA and the late Eric Harney. Dear sister of Richard Palladino and his wife Geraldine of Revere. Adored grandmother of Ian and Kayla Walters. Camille was employed as a secretary for The Catholic Cemetery Association in Beverly; she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Family and friends will honor Camille's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood Funeral Home," 262 Beach Street, REVERE, on Tuesday, December 1st from 9:00A.M. to 11:00A.M., before leaving in procession to Our Lady Grace Church, 194 Nichols St., Everett, for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in her honor at 12 Noon. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden. In accordance with State and Federal CDC guidelines, all visitors to the funeral home & church must wear a mask at all times and practice social distancing. In addition to signing the guestbook for the family, you will also need to print your name and telephone number for contact tracing purposes. For online guestbook, please visit

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
DEC
1
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
Our Lady Grace Church
