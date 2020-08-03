|
LAMANTEA, Camille "Camie" (Chiara) Passed peacefully at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, NH, on July 31, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Camie was born on September 10, 1930 in Brooklyn, NY. Beloved wife of the late George Joseph Lamantea. Loving mother of Marie Lamantea Carmichael and her husband David of Windsor, Patricia Lamantea DeMond of Windsor, Carol Lamantea Gauthier and her husband Donald of Gloucester, VA, and Janet Lamantea Young of Windsor. Proud grandmother of Jamie, Andrew, Amy, Nicole, and Heather, Lisa, Kacie, Stephanie, Katelyn and David. Loving great-grandmother of Maxx, Nora, Connor, Kipton, Camden, Eli, Mason, Benjamin, Maya Rose, Liam, Payton and Bryson. Due to current health precautions, all Services will be private. Interment will be held in Saint Francis of Assisi Cemetery in Windsor, VT. Condolences may be expressed to Camie's family in an online guestbook at knightfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Camie's memory to the .
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2020