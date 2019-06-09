Boston Globe Obituaries
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0400
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margarets Church
CAMILLO "CHARLIE" LEMBRUNO

CAMILLO "CHARLIE" LEMBRUNO Obituary
LEMBRUNO, Camillo "Charlie" Of Burlington, Sunday, June 9th. Beloved husband of the late Ann (Simboli). Devoted father of Ronald Leombruno, his wife Lilliana of Waltham, Doreen Connor, her husband John of Worcester, Richard Leombruno, his wife Cathy of Brockton, Mora Veo, her husband Daniel of Belmont, and Lisa Andriolo, her husband Anthony of Burlington. Dear Brother of Louis Leombruno, his wife Marie of Peabody, and the late Albert Leombruno, Rose Dicenzo and Claire LaPointe. Cherished "Grand Pa" and "Papa" of thirteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A Funeral will be held from the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN, on Wednesday, June 12th at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Margarets Church, at 10 a.m. Interment in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Watertown. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Calling Hours Tuesday, from 4-8 in the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made in honor of Charlie to: , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on June 10, 2019
