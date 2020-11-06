CLINE, Cantor Sheila Of Roslindale, formerly of Brookline. Temple Sinai member Cantor Sheila Cline passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Loving daughter of the late Leo and Ida (Ring) Cline. Dear sister of Judith Cline and brother-in-law Arthur Siegel of Nashua, NH. She also leaves her beloved niece Lauren Brunetti and grandniece Lilah Brunetti. She was a graduate of Brookline High School. Cantor Cline was one of two women who broke the gender barrier for ordination in the cantorate, and was invested as one of the first two female cantors in the United States, at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in 1976.Prior to that, she graduated from Brandeis University, where she was a National Scholar in the Creative Arts, and she received a diploma in voice from the New England Conservatory of Music. Her certifications include Jewish education, gerontology and pastoral counseling. During her career, she served as chaplain at McLean Hospital in Belmont, the Coolidge Corner Convalescent Center, and the Hebrew Rehabilitation Center. She was the first cantor to serve in Nashville, TN, in 127 years of its history, serving at Congregation Ohabai Sholom in the early 1980s.She led High Holy Day services as a cantor for congregations around the country from Vermont to Arizona, led spirituality groups at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, was a member of the Jewish Community Relations Council, and sang at numerous benefit concert events for Boston-area organizations. A member of the New England Board of Cantors, Cantor Cline was most recently an active member at Temple Sinai in Brookline. The Greater Boston Jewish community will miss her enthusiasm for Judaism and Jewish music, her beautiful voice and rich humor, and her vibrant spirit. Funeral and burial services will be held at Sharon Memorial Park in Sharon and are private, due to restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. To join us for a Shiva minyan via Zoom on Tuesday, November 10 at 7:30 p.m. please contact Temple Sinai for the zoom link at 617-277-5888. At the request of Cantor Cline's sister, tzedakah donations in memory of Cantor Cline may be made to Temple Sinai's Music, Prayer & Ritual Fund, c/o Temple Sinai, 50 Sewall Ave., Brookline, MA 02446. May Cantor Cline's memory be for a blessing. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com