KENNEY, Capt. Thomas F. Formerly of West Roxbury, passed away peacefully at his home on June 5, 2019, months after his retirement from the Hyannis Fire Department at the age of 65. He was surrounded by love, laughter, and comforting moments with family and friends every day since his devastating diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. Tommy was the loving husband of Kathleen M. (Kilday) for 40 long years. He was the devoted father of Meaghann Kenney, Lauren Lynn and her husband John, and the proud "Cap" to his granddaughter Flynn. Tom was the beloved brother of Charles, Michael, Patrick, John and Timothy. He is also survived by many extended family members, loyal friends, and the brotherhood of fire departments throughout the country. Tom's career in emergency, fire, and training services spanned over 45 years, with an emphasis on technical rescue. A 1972 graduate of Roslindale High School, his distinguished legacy began as a volunteer member of the Boston Ambulance Squad and as an EMT/Paramedic with Boston EMS. Tom graduated from BCH's first paramedic class (Medic 106) and later moved to Hyannis to become the first paramedic for HYFD. His service culminated with his retirement as the training captain with the fire department on October 19, 2018, a job he loved going to every day. Tom demonstrated his technical rescue knowledge and expert teaching ability by traveling the country leading specialized courses at FDIC, the New Hampshire Fire Academy, Barnstable Fire Academy, and as partner/instructor of Heavy Rescue, Inc. During his career, Tom proudly served as a rescue team manager for MA-TF1, with multiple deployment assignments, including the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, the 1999 Worcester Cold Storage tragedy, and numerous natural disasters. Most notably, he was one of the first responders to Ground Zero the morning of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks. Tom served his community and country proudly. While he leaves an incredible legacy to his profession, Tom was and will always be in the hearts of his family who have been honored to have shared him as the bravest, strongest man they know. He was dedicated to whatever he did and will be remembered by his unique sense of humor, his trademark mustache, and the simple ways he enjoyed life. Visiting Hours will be 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, June 10th at Doane, Beal & Ames, 160 West Main Street, HYANNIS. A Funeral Mass will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11th at Our Lady of Victory Church, 230 South Main Street, Centerville. Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12th at 1:00 p.m., Saint Joseph's Cemetery, 990 Lagrange Street, West Roxbury. The Kenney family wishes to thank all members of the Hyannis Fire Department for their immense support and the outpouring of love they showed to TK. To recognize the HYFD, the family requests that donations be made to the Hyannis Firefighters Relief Association (www.hyannisfire.org). For online condolences please visit www.doanebealameshyannis.com



