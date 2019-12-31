|
|
ENGLISH, Captain Robert Jr. "Bob" Of Sharon and Sandwich, MA and Port Charlotte, FL, passed away suddenly on Christmas Day in Hyde Park, VT, after a short-term illness.
Captain Bob was born an only child in Providence, RI, on December 27, 1941. He was a man of many interests and many talents; a true character, as one friend recently expressed with his condolences. He joined the Army, with his mother's special permission, at the age of seventeen. He went on to be on the competitive rifle team while stationed in Alaska. One year, he won the Alaska state roller skating marathon. After discharge, he became a professional diver off the oil rigs of Louisiana. He came back to own an auto body shop in Rhode Island, and went on to own Junior's Custom Coach which made Cadillac station wagons sold throughout the United States and as far as the Middle East. During that time, he was injured in a fire accident in which he was burned eighty percent, sixty-five percent third degree. This was 1978 and he was one of the first people to receive immediate cadaver skin transplant at the Massachusetts General Hospital, enabling almost unheard of survival at that time with this degree of burn. During Bob's treatment, his wife Diane, an orthopedic surgeon, virtually lived at the Massachusetts Burn Center. They returned the favor with seventeen years of donation "English Bashes" as fundraisers for the Massachusetts General Hospital burn unit. It was during that time that Bobby with a friend built out and established Middlesex Health and Fitness, a health club in Brighton, MA that he ran for about 15 years.
One of the Captain's biggest loves was the ocean. One of his many boats named the Hi-Liner could be seen among the tuna fleets off Cape Cod and Block Island. He went on to get his 1600 ton captain's license and worked for Hy-Line Cruises, Massachusetts Steamship Authority, Crosstown Ferry and, eventually ending up until his death, Captain John's Boats driving the ferry from Plymouth to Provincetown and whale watching cruises. He was also a builder and many of the decks and stairways to the Sandwich, MA beach bear his signature.
Bobby was married to Dr. Diane (French) English since 1973. They enjoyed skiing the east, west, and Europe, motorcycling with trips to all the national parks out west, bicycle riding, and, recently, wave runners off the Florida coast. In addition to Diane, he leaves his daughter by a previous marriage, Lori English Brown, multiple in-laws from Diane's large family and numerous friends he met on his adventures through the years.
A Burial at sea and celebration of Captain Bob's life and adventures will be held on a Captain John's boat in Cape Cod Bay sometime in the spring.
Condolences can be expressed at faithfh.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 2, 2020