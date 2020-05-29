|
DeMERS, Captain William II USN Retired Age 93 of Hingham, MA, May 23, 2020. Died peacefully with his children holding his hands. Born in Troy, NY, he was a passionate golfer, a proud graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, and passed on his love of sailing, hiking, woodworking, gardening, and photography. He leaves behind his children Diane (Dave Ballantine) DeMers, Robert DeMers, Carol Anne (Ricardo) Aguayo, his grandchildren, and first great-granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Barbara Hermance DeMers, and grandson Kevin Ballantine. Please visit www.downingchapel.com for more information. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date (due to COVID-19).
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020