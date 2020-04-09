Boston Globe Obituaries
CARIN BEASLEY
CARIN (SILVERMAN) BEASLEY


1965 - 2020
CARIN (SILVERMAN) BEASLEY Obituary
BEASLEY, Carin (Silverman) Carin (Silverman) Beasley, LMFT, LPC, MAC, CACIII, REBT, EMDR, BCPC, of Alexandria, VA, formerly of Lexington, MA, died peacefully in her sleep, her three loving dogs nearby, on Friday, March 27, 2020, at age 54. She is survived by her parents, George & Harriet Silverman, her brother, Irv Silverman and his wife Debbie. Carin was a true free spirit in every sense of that phrase; funny, eclectic and well-traveled. A good and loving friend and therapist, her effervescent nature brightened every room she entered. She dealt with her pervasive health issues and yet built a productive psychotherapy practice and was loved and admired by her clients and her many friends. A memorial service to be held at a later date will be announced. Donations in her memory may be made to A Forever Home, Rescue Foundation, https://www.aforeverhome.org/ or a . Arrangements were entrusted to the Cremation Society of Virginia, https://virginiacremate.com/locations/chantilly-cremation.

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 10, 2020
