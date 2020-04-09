|
|
BEASLEY, Carin (Silverman) Carin (Silverman) Beasley, LMFT, LPC, MAC, CACIII, REBT, EMDR, BCPC, of Alexandria, VA, formerly of Lexington, MA, died peacefully in her sleep, her three loving dogs nearby, on Friday, March 27, 2020, at age 54. She is survived by her parents, George & Harriet Silverman, her brother, Irv Silverman and his wife Debbie. Carin was a true free spirit in every sense of that phrase; funny, eclectic and well-traveled. A good and loving friend and therapist, her effervescent nature brightened every room she entered. She dealt with her pervasive health issues and yet built a productive psychotherapy practice and was loved and admired by her clients and her many friends. A memorial service to be held at a later date will be announced. Donations in her memory may be made to A Forever Home, Rescue Foundation, https://www.aforeverhome.org/ or a . Arrangements were entrusted to the Cremation Society of Virginia, https://virginiacremate.com/locations/chantilly-cremation.
View the online memorial for Carin (Silverman) BEASLEY
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 10, 2020