CARLSON, Carl A. Passed away on November 24, 2019. Born November 13, 1931 in Boston, MA to Flora Taylor and A. Ivar Carlson who moved to Duxbury, MA in 1936. Graduated DHS and enlisted in the US Marine Corps serving in Korea. Married Anne L. Hardy, the love of his life for 56 years. Worked for 35+ years in the Communications industry. Survived by Nancy Love of Buzzards Bay, Carl, II of Barnstable and Sally Pyle of Hanover, along with 7 grand and 12 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by Anne and his beloved daughter Vickie Puffer of Plymouth.
Visiting Hours will be held at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St., KINGSTON on Sunday, December 1, from 2:00 to 4:00pm.
A Private Service will be held at Mayflower Cemetery in Duxbury.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 27, 2019