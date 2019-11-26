Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
216 Main St
Kingston, MA 02364
(781) 585-4453
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
216 Main St
Kingston, MA 02364
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CARL CARLSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CARL A. CARLSON


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CARL A. CARLSON Obituary
CARLSON, Carl A. Passed away on November 24, 2019. Born November 13, 1931 in Boston, MA to Flora Taylor and A. Ivar Carlson who moved to Duxbury, MA in 1936. Graduated DHS and enlisted in the US Marine Corps serving in Korea. Married Anne L. Hardy, the love of his life for 56 years. Worked for 35+ years in the Communications industry. Survived by Nancy Love of Buzzards Bay, Carl, II of Barnstable and Sally Pyle of Hanover, along with 7 grand and 12 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by Anne and his beloved daughter Vickie Puffer of Plymouth.

Visiting Hours will be held at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St., KINGSTON on Sunday, December 1, from 2:00 to 4:00pm.

A Private Service will be held at Mayflower Cemetery in Duxbury.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CARL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -