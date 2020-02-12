Boston Globe Obituaries
Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
22 Oak Street
Hyde Park, MA 02136
(617) 361-0380
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
9:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Most Precious Blood Church
Hyde Park, MA
CARL A. PADOVANO
PADOVANO, Carl A. Of Hyde Park, passed peacefully on February 11th, surrounded by his loving family at the age of 79. Beloved husband of Marianne (O'Brien) of 57 years. Devoted father of Lynne Adams and her companion Stephen of New Brunswick, Canada, Ann Marie Baggs and her husband Carl of West Roxbury, Anthony and his wife Mary of Avon, and Carla Spellman and her husband Brian of Medway. Cherished brother of Stephen of Florida, Rosemary Capobianco of Rowley, Victor and his wife Linda of Carver, Joan Hartford of Foxborough, Rena Bognanno and her husband Joseph of Canton, and the late Anthony. Brother-in-law of Patrick O'Brien and his wife Pamela of Marshfield. Loving "Grampy" of six grandsons, four great-grandchildren, and also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral from the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak St., HYDE PARK, Monday morning at 9, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Most Precious Blood Church, Hyde Park, at 10. Visiting Hours Sunday evening, from 4-7 at the Funeral Home, relatives and friends invited. Interment will be private at the family's request. Please, in lieu of flowers, all donations can be made to The Myasthenia Gravis Foundation. For directions and guestbook, please visit

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 13, 2020
