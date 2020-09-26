1/1
CARL ALBERT PITHA
PITHA, Carl Albert Passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at his home in Lexington, MA, of natural causes. He was 95 years old. Carl was the eldest child of Charles (Karel) and Emilie Zemanova Pitha, both Czech immigrants. He was born on December 4, 1924 in New York City, graduated from Brooklyn Polytechnic High School and earned a Bachelor's and Master's degree from Pennsylvania State University. Carl worked towards a doctorate in chemistry from Northwestern University in Evanston, IL, where he met his future wife, Elizabeth (Betsy) Ward. They were married in 1951, settled in the Boston area and started a family. Carl was a research physicist with Air Force Cambridge Research Laboratories at Hanscom Air Base in Bedford, MA. After Betsy died in 1996, Carl married Gladys Geraldine (Gerry) Mooradian, who was a friend to both Carl and Betsy from their early days in the Boston area. Carl was always intellectually curious, especially in scientific and historical matters. He enjoyed classical music, woodworking, gardening and the company of many friends and neighbors. In later years, he learned French and relearned Czech (his primary language until age 4), and traveled to England, France, Czechoslovakia, and later the Czech Republic many times. He leaves his wife Gerry and stepson Joshua Mooradian, his son Philip and his wife Sophie Frishkopf of Sharon, MA, his son Robert and his wife Heidi Pitha of Concord, MA, his sisters Elsie Semenkewitz and Marion (Philbin) Perkins, his grandchildren Addison, Charlotte, and Nathan Pitha, as well as many nieces, nephews, and their families. He was well loved and remembered as a kind and friendly man. Lexington 781-862-1800

www.douglassfh.com

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
