|
|
LaGRECA, Carl Anthony Born on February 14, 1947 to Olga (DiBerto) and Anthony LaGreca. He grew up in East Boston with his brother, Paul, and sister, Janet, and attended Christopher Columbus High School in the North End. Carl served as a member of the National Guard for six years. He attended college at Merrimack University and earned his undergraduate degree in Accounting, and later his Master's degree in Taxation from Bentley University. At Bentley, Carl was honored for his outstanding academic performance. Carl was president of Forman, Itzkowitz, Berenson, and LaGreca, P.C. until the company's recent merger with DiCicco, Gulman & Company. In January 2009, he became a member of the Audit Committee at East Boston Savings Bank and was elected as Lead Independent Director in January 2018. In his spare time, Carl enjoyed traveling, reading, exercising, watching his beloved Red Sox, and golfing with his friends and family. Carl appreciated nothing more than the time he spent with his family. He was married to the love of his life, Robin Brown, on September 3, 1983. Their daughter Gina was born on June 29, 1989. On November 2, 2019, Gina married Mark Duran, Carl's beloved son-in-law. It was the happiest day of their lives. Carl passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on November 23, 2019 leaving behind a legacy of unparalleled love and generosity. He is survived by his wife, Robin, daughter, Gina, son-in-law, Mark, brother Paul, many brothers and sisters-in-law, as well as numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. He is preceded in death by his parents, Olga and Anthony LaGreca, and sister, Janet LaGreca. Visiting Hours: Visitation on Sunday from 3-6pm at the Mackey Funeral Home, 128 S. Main St., Rt. 114, MIDDLETON, MA. Funeral Mass to be celebrated for Carl on Monday at 10am at St. Adelaide's Parish, 708 Lowell St., Peabody. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Joe Andruzzi Foundation at www.joeandruzzifoundation.org or visit www.mackeyfuneralhome.com Mackey Funeral Home 978 774-0033
View the online memorial for Carl Anthony LaGRECA
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 27, 2019