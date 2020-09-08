1/1
CARL C. FONG
FONG, Carl C. Age 82, of Arlington, MA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 5, at Care Dimensions Hospice House in Lincoln, MA. Beloved husband of Armida (AJ) Poli for 39 years. Carl was the eldest of six brothers. Predeceased by brothers William Fong and Barry Fong, and survived by Edward Fong, George and Pat Fong, James and Donna Fong, and many nephews and nieces. Carl resided in various Greater Boston locales, including Chinatown, Charlestown, and Arlington, where he resided for over 30 years. He was a graduate of Wentworth Institute and enjoyed a long career as a technical illustrator. In his earlier days, he was an active member of the Gung Ho athletic club in Boston's Chinatown, where he continued to enjoy socializing with lifelong friends. He developed many friends as a member of the Menotomy Golf League and the Arlington Touchdown Club. He and AJ enjoyed traveling at home and abroad, and socializing with friends and family. Visitation Services with social distancing will be held at DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass Ave., ARLINGTON, on Saturday, September 12 from 2:00 to 5:00 PM. Private cremation will be held at Mt. Auburn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Arlington Touchdown Club at thetouchdownclub.com or a charity of choice. Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook.


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
DeVito Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
781-643-5610
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
