ZELANDI, Carl D. Of Woburn, peacefully, March 25th. Beloved husband of 62 years to Lucinda F. (Viera) Zelandi. Devoted father of Susan Connors, her husband William, Michael Zelandi, all of Woburn, Diane McDonough, her husband Paul of Nashua, NH, David Zelandi, his wife Michelle of Burlington, and Joel "Joe" Zelandi and John "Jay" Zelandi of Woburn. Dear brother of the late Richard and Robert Zelandi. Cherished grandfather of Kelly, Kevin, Celia, Brian, Carla, Joseph, Michaela, James, Gina and Grace. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Due to the current situation we are experiencing with the coronavirus, arrangements are private and under the direction of the Lynch – Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main St., WOBURN. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020