McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Ave
Wakefield, MA
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
9:00 AM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
173 Albion St.
Wakefield, MA
CARL E. AKERBERG


1936 - 2020
CARL E. AKERBERG Obituary
AKERBERG, Carl E. Of Wakefield, Jan 21. Beloved husband of the late Theresa M. (Spinale) Akerberg. Loving father of William E. Akerberg of Wakefield, and Richard K. Akerberg of Tewksbury. Brother of Jean Moscillo of NC and the late Marjie Richards, William Akerberg, Richard Akerberg and Muriel Porto. Grandfather of Nicholas and Gianna. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Tuesday at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield at 10am. Visitation for relatives and friends at the Funeral Home on Monday from 4-8pm. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. For obit/guestbook,

www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 24, 2020
