AKERBERG, Carl E. Of Wakefield, Jan 21. Beloved husband of the late Theresa M. (Spinale) Akerberg. Loving father of William E. Akerberg of Wakefield, and Richard K. Akerberg of Tewksbury. Brother of Jean Moscillo of NC and the late Marjie Richards, William Akerberg, Richard Akerberg and Muriel Porto. Grandfather of Nicholas and Gianna. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Tuesday at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield at 10am. Visitation for relatives and friends at the Funeral Home on Monday from 4-8pm. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. For obit/guestbook,
www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 24, 2020