|
|
FREDA, Carl F. Of Kingston, formerly of Westford, Natick and Cohasset, May 11th. Beloved husband of Diana L. (Hurley). Devoted father of Elise L. Freda and her husband David Manring of Kingston, Derek Freda and his wife Tahnee of Los Angeles, Stephanie Freda of Sarasota, FL, and Melinda Freda of Cohasset. Loving grandfather of Nicholas, Alexis, Jordan, Tamzin and Gemma Lou. Loving great-grandfather of Elijah and AJ. Dear brother of the late Henry, Perry, Gloria Marzano, Norma Conforti, Rita DiMento and Dick Freda. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 118 High Street, Medford, Thursday, May 16th, at 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Carl's name to the Parkinson's Foundation: https://secure3.convio.net/prkorg/site/SPageNavigator/2017_donate_form_2.html To leave a message of condolence visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on May 14, 2019