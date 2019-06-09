|
HUMPHREYS, Carl F. Jr. Of Burlington, formerly of Wakefield, June 8. Beloved husband of the late Mica (Caldarone). Loving father of Carl Humphreys and his wife Valerie of Burlington, Robyn Grasso & her husband Jim of Burlington, and Janet Giacchino & her husband Richard of Burlington. Brother of Thomas Humphreys of Wakefield, the late Barbara Newell and Mary Lou Hoag. Proud grandfather of Bradley & Jaclyn Jensen, Jill, Kristin, Michael, & Steven Humphreys, Alexandra & Andrew Grasso, and Janelle & Nicholas Giacchino. A Visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side), on Wednesday, June 12 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Sullivan Funeral Home on Thursday, June 13 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with a burial in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Memorials in Carl's name may be made to People Helping People, P.O. Box 343, Burlington, MA 01803. For directions obituary & online guestbook see stmargaretburlington.org or sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on June 10, 2019