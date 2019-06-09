Boston Globe Obituaries
|
CARL F. HUMPHREYS Jr.

HUMPHREYS, Carl F. Jr. Of Burlington, formerly of Wakefield, June 8. Beloved husband of the late Mica (Caldarone). Loving father of Carl Humphreys and his wife Valerie of Burlington, Robyn Grasso & her husband Jim of Burlington, and Janet Giacchino & her husband Richard of Burlington. Brother of Thomas Humphreys of Wakefield, the late Barbara Newell and Mary Lou Hoag. Proud grandfather of Bradley & Jaclyn Jensen, Jill, Kristin, Michael, & Steven Humphreys, Alexandra & Andrew Grasso, and Janelle & Nicholas Giacchino. A Visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side), on Wednesday, June 12 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Sullivan Funeral Home on Thursday, June 13 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with a burial in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Memorials in Carl's name may be made to People Helping People, P.O. Box 343, Burlington, MA 01803. For directions obituary & online guestbook see stmargaretburlington.org or sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on June 10, 2019
