1/1
CARL GEORGE WELTMAN
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CARL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WELTMAN, Carl George Carl G. Weltman, 68, of Campton, NH, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2020, at his home. Carl was born in Brookline on January 30, 1952, the son of John and Edith (Dalenco) Weltman. Carl was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed feeding and watching the birds. His true passion was tennis and golfing with his friends, Lars and Bobby. Throughout the years Carl became a second dad to so many of his boy's friends, those memories being some of his most cherished, especially skiing with them throughout New England. Carl is survived by his wife of 31 years, Susan G. (Grant) Weltman; and their three children, Brooke Elizabeth and husband Peter J. Hodgdon of Naples, ME, Joseph Grant Weltman of West Roxbury and Philip Carl Weltman and wife Emily J. Weltman of Roslindale. Three grandchildren, Darian, Callie and Patrick. Three siblings, Skip Murray of Saranac Lake, Judi Murray of Norwood and Philip Weltman of Vacaville, CA. He had a special love for his nephews Michael and Peter Murray. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com

View the online memorial for Carl George WELTMAN


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved