WELTMAN, Carl George Carl G. Weltman, 68, of Campton, NH, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2020, at his home. Carl was born in Brookline on January 30, 1952, the son of John and Edith (Dalenco) Weltman. Carl was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed feeding and watching the birds. His true passion was tennis and golfing with his friends, Lars and Bobby. Throughout the years Carl became a second dad to so many of his boy's friends, those memories being some of his most cherished, especially skiing with them throughout New England. Carl is survived by his wife of 31 years, Susan G. (Grant) Weltman; and their three children, Brooke Elizabeth and husband Peter J. Hodgdon of Naples, ME, Joseph Grant Weltman of West Roxbury and Philip Carl Weltman and wife Emily J. Weltman of Roslindale. Three grandchildren, Darian, Callie and Patrick. Three siblings, Skip Murray of Saranac Lake, Judi Murray of Norwood and Philip Weltman of Vacaville, CA. He had a special love for his nephews Michael and Peter Murray. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com View the online memorial for Carl George WELTMAN