GUTTERMAN, Carl Of Sharon, MA entered into rest on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the age of 87. Dear son of the late Samuel and Mollie (Gelbsman) Gutterman. Loving husband of 46 years to the late Irma (Rock) Gutterman. Devoted brother to the late Irving and William Gutterman. He was the "best dad" to his children Glenn Gutterman, Lynne Dignan and her husband Larry and his niece Gayle (Gutterman) Fink. He also leaves his longtime companion Arlene Morris and his loving sister Evelyn Brodie. Cherished uncle to many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, CANTON, MA on Wednesday, June 26 at 12:00 PM, followed by interment at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon, MA. Memorial observance will be held at his late residence following services until 8PM and continuing on Thursday & Friday from 1-5 PM & 6-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900 Arlington, VA 22202. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary