|
|
SCHLOTH, Carl J. On Sunday, March 22, 2020, Carl J. Schloth passed away at the age of 89 years. Carl was born on August 5, 1930, and raised in Medford, Massachusetts. Carl served in the US Navy as a radioman on the USS Coates. Following his service in the US Navy, Carl started his 49-year career at The Boston Globe working as a Pressman. During Carl's time there, he developed a process that retrofitted the newspaper's printing equipment to reduce ink usage. This process is patented and is still in use in pressrooms today, resulting in increased productivity and profits. Carl retired in 1995 and continued his passion for creating through his woodworking skills. The Knights of Columbus's bar top in Reading, MA is one example of his work. Carl is survived by his wife Kathleen (Reading, MA) and his sons Carl Michael (Reading, MA), Donald (wife Sharlene Pearson, Camas, WA), and Edward (NYC), his daughters Ann Anton (husband Bruce, Austin, TX), Nancy Daneau (Plaistow, NH), Kathleen (Plano, TX), and Jane (Shoreline, WA), and his grandchildren Erick Anton, Greyson Daneau, and Hannah Daneau. A Celebration to Honor Carl's Life is to be announced. To send a memorial condolence, www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Doherty - Barile Family Funeral Home
Celebrating Life ~ Sharing Memories
781.944.1589
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020