|
|
JACOBSON, Carl M. "Jake" Beloved Father, 1932-2020 Carl M. Jacobson, passed away peacefully at the VA West Roxbury on Thursday, April 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Regina P. Jacobson. He was the loving father to Gregory Jacobson of Wilton, CT, Brien S. Jacobsen of Seattle, WA, Michele J. Beath of Quincy/Medfield, MA, and Deidre K. Jacobson of Medfield, MA. He was the adoring grandfather to 8 grandchildren, Sean, Colby, Patrick, Hugh, Carter, Paige, Emma and Wyatt. Private First Class Carl M. Jacobson honorably served as a Paratrooper in the Army 187th Airborne (Rakkasans) out of Fort Campbell, KY, and fought heroically in the Korean War, performing 2 combat jumps. Carl was born in Boston, grew up in Dorchester and Cambridge, and graduated from Cambridge Rindge and Latin School, joined the Army, and after the war had a long career as a Project Manager at Foxboro Company, followed by owning his own business. At the age of 68, he was the recipient of a Bachelor's degree from Boston University which he started decades before, and proudly graduated with the Class of 2000. He loved sports as a young man, swimmer/lifeguard, boxer, and track. His favorite hobby later in life was playing golf with many friends on Cape Cod, traveling the world with his wife, and watching his grandchildren compete on soccer fields, basketball courts and in the pool. A life well-lived, well-loved, and he will be missed by so many. Visiting Hours: Private Service and Burial at Bourne National Military Cemetery
View the online memorial for Carl M. "Jake" JACOBSON
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 4, 2020