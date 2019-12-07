Boston Globe Obituaries
PATRICK, Carl M. Of Westwood, formerly of Norwood, passed peacefully Dec. 5 at his home. Beloved husband of Barbara A. (Ceriani) and dear father of Bruce Patrick and his wife Kathleen of Lakeville, and Robyn Patrick of Medfield. Proud grandfather of Cameron and Andrew Patrick. Visitation Tuesday, 10 to noon at the Folsom Funeral Home, 649 High St., WESTWOOD followed by his Funeral Service at noon. Interment in Highland Cemetery, Norwood. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Deutsches Altenheim, 2222 Centre St., West Roxbury, MA 02132 would be appreciated. For directions, obituary and guestbook, please visit website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 8, 2019
