|
|
SACCO, Carl M. "Skip" Age 70, of East Machias, Maine died unexpectedly on April 23, 2020. He was born April 21, 1950 in Malden, MA, beloved son of Carl A. and Ann P. (Hardy) Sacco. He grew up in Medford, MA and graduated from Medford High School. He lived in East Machias, Maine and worked as general manager for G.E. Goding & Son, Inc. for 33 years. Carl "Skip" was proud of his Italian heritage and rarely missed an opportunity to be at large family gatherings. He was a lover of classic cars, good music and animals. Known for bear hugs, a twinkle in his eye and a brilliant smile, he radiated warmth and affection. He was looking forward to the birth of his first grandchild, Isabella Carlee Sacco in May. He is survived by his son, Matthew Sacco and partner Kristen Sawyer, daughter, Jessica Sacco, former wife, Lee Graham, all of East Machias, ME, his father Carl A. Sacco of Reading, MA and siblings Steven Sacco and wife Gail Dana-Sacco of Scarborough, ME, Nancy Sacco and partner James Tams of Lynnfield, MA, Jayne Sacco and husband John Buckner of Gloucester, MA and John Sacco and wife Tina Grasso of Beverly, MA. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother, Ann Sacco and sister Bonita "Bonnie" Sacco. In light of the current pandemic, no Funeral Services are planned at this time. A memorial celebration of his life will be planned when it is safe for a family gathering. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carl's name to the Ark Animal Shelter, PO Box 276, Cherryfield, ME 04622.
View the online memorial for Carl M. "Skip" SACCO
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020