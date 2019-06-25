Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0400
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
7:30 PM
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
CARL OTTO HANSON
HANSON, Carl Otto Proud Member of Local #537 Of Woburn, 86, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, Sunday, June 23rd. Loving husband of 63 years to Mary Lou (Hession). Devoted father of Kevin Hanson, his companion Patty Lindberg of Woburn, LTC Eric Hanson, USA (Ret.) of Fairfax, VA, Karen Calarese, Peter and his wife Mary C. Hanson, all of Woburn, and the late Lisa Hanson. Dear brother of Jean Nowack of Grand Rapids, MI. Cherished "Papa" of Sean, Lisa, Keith, Jamie, Kyle, Ashley, Nichole, Michelle, Conor, Francesca, Anne, and Hannah; great-grandchildren, Timothy, Ava, Emma, and Caden. A Memorial Service will be held in the Lynch – Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main St., WOBURN, on Thursday, June 27th, at 7:30 p.m. Calling Hours will be held from 3-7:30 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carl's memory to the Nashoba Learning Group, INC., 10 Oak Park Dr. Bedford, MA 01730. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on June 26, 2019
