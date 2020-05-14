Boston Globe Obituaries
Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 324-8680
CARL P. "DAR" FONTANA Obituary
FONTANA, Carl P. "Dar" Of Melrose, formerly of Somerville, on May 12, 2020, at age 70. Beloved husband of Karen Despirito. Son of the late Carl & Emelia (Castrini) Fontana. Loving father of Daniel L. Fontana of Stoneham & stepfather of Krista Maffei of Melrose. Dear brother of Nancy DiGiuseppe & her husband Eddie & Mark Fontana. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, & many good friends. Services will be private. A celebration of life for Carl will be held at a later date. To send a message of condolence, visit www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020
