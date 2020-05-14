|
FONTANA, Carl P. "Dar" Of Melrose, formerly of Somerville, on May 12, 2020, at age 70. Beloved husband of Karen Despirito. Son of the late Carl & Emelia (Castrini) Fontana. Loving father of Daniel L. Fontana of Stoneham & stepfather of Krista Maffei of Melrose. Dear brother of Nancy DiGiuseppe & her husband Eddie & Mark Fontana. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, & many good friends. Services will be private. A celebration of life for Carl will be held at a later date. To send a message of condolence, visit www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020