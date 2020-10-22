WHITE, Carl P. Of Wakefield, Oct. 17. Son of the late William and Marjorie (Holoway) White. Brother of the late Paul D. White and Ronald W. White. Brother-in-law of Sylvia White of North Reading and her fianc?, Bob Bergin, of Merrimack, NH. Uncle of Nicole Scotina & husband, Ronald, of N. Reading. Great-uncle of Aaron Douglass and Julie Scotina. Also survived by many cousins. Predeceased by his best friend since grade school, Leo McIsaac. A Graveside Service will be held at the Lakeside Cemetery in Wakefield on Thursday, October 29, at noon. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wakefield Food Pantry, PO Box 1624, Wakefield, MA 01880. For obit & guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
