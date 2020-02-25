|
CAREY, Carl R. Of Somerville, February 24, 2020. Beloved companion for over 40 years of the late Blanche M. Wisewell. Devoted father of Maureen Girard and her husband Harry of Hudson, NH and Gail Arensbach and her husband Tom of Somerville. Cherished grandfather of Jenn, Nichole, Serenna and Olivia. Great-grandfather of Isabella. Dear brother of Barbara Oakes, James Carey, Kenneth Carey, Frances DeSimone, Richard Carey and the late Alice Ascolillo. Carl also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE on Friday morning at 10AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Benedict Church, Somerville at 11AM. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Calling Hours Thursday, 4 – 7PM. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery, Watertown. Proud Marine Corps Veteran Vietnam. "Once a Marine, Always a Marine." For more information, please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 26, 2020