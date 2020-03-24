|
TAGLIAFERRO, Carl R. Korean War Navy Veteran & Retired Boston Police Detective Of Walpole, March 22, 2020, age 84. Beloved husband of the late Geraldine (Goglia) Tagliaferro. Loving father of Karen M. Horan and her husband, Kenneth, of Upton, Susan A. Cochrane and her husband, Tom, of Plainville, Michele D. Deeb and her husband, Bob, of Attleboro, and the late John V. Tagliaferro. Cherished grandfather of Kenneth Horan of Saugus, Andrew Horan of Beacon Hill, Jonathan Horan of Upton, Kristina and Eric Mounsey of Bellingham, Thomas and Lori Cochrane of Bellingham, Michael and Jessica Cochrane of Coventry Rhode Island, Joseph Cochrane of Plainville, and Danielle Deeb of Hull and great-grandfather of Eric, Tyler, Hannah, Thomas, and Bryson. Brother of the late Geraldine M. Pierce. Dear friend of the late Donald Pomer and Jake Sarnie. As a result of the ongoing health crisis in the world and our community and with genuine concern for the well-being of all involved, Carl's family has decided that his Burial Services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held when we return to calmer and healthier times. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice, 10 Emory Street, Attleboro, MA 02703. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020