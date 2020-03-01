|
HYAM, Carl Raiss Aged 79, of Marblehead, formerly of Boston, New York City and San Francisco, passed away on January 16th, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family after a lengthy battle with cancer compounded by numerous complications. Son of the late Dorothy Raiss (Green) and Louis Carl Raiss, Carl Raiss Hyam was born in San Francisco on April 25th, 1940 and later raised in New York City. There, he attended St. Bernard's School, followed by the Hill School in Pennsylvania. He continued on to receive his BA from Boston University and later, his MBA from Babson College. While settling into Boston, Carl's friend suggested he take Betsy, of Marblehead, out for a sail on his boat, a blind date per se. This was beginning of 53 blessed years of marriage with the love of his life, Betsy DeWolfe Hyam. Following graduation, Carl began a career in the financial industry working for Draper Sears brokerage firm (later acquired by EF Hutton) and continued on in finance, real estate development, and financial investments throughout his lifetime. Among his first of many rewarding projects was his work restoring the stability of non-profits including the Chapel Hill Chauncy Hall School, the East Boston Social Center, and the City of Chelsea working for the Receiver's office. He also volunteered countless years supporting other institutions that were close to his heart, including the Tower School where he served as President of the Board of Trustees while both of his children attended, St. Michael's Church of Marblehead, where he served on the finance committee, the Vestry, and as Junior And Senior Warden, on the Salvation Army's Advisory Board and on the Boy Scouts of America Scholarship Committee and many others. Carl will be remembered as a man of principle, and one who took pleasure in quietly helping others. He forged a reputation in Marblehead of being a well-loved neighbor, a loyal friend, and a respected local businessman. He was often seen sporting a bowtie, an endearing smile, and spreading his optimistic outlook wherever he went. When he found time outside of his career and volunteer work, Carl would often be seen on his beloved wood-sparred sailboat, whether out at sea or in the yard, shoring up the varnish. Having a great appreciation for all music, he especially enjoyed concerts of the Handel and Haydn Society. He was also a long time gourmet cook who enjoyed preparing treats for family and friends; one of many specialities, his lingonberry duck will be fondly remembered. He was a longtime member of the Eastern Yacht Club and a member of The Whiting Club as well as other professional and social clubs. Carl is survived by his loving wife, Betsy, and their children, Amy of Marblehead, and Todd (partner Diane Mancini) of Coventry, RI. He also leaves behind his brother-in-law and wife, Perez and Deborah DeWolfe of Marblehead and cousins Stephen Green, of Dublin, CA; Michael Green, of San Anselmo, CA; Jeffrey Moore, of Tupelo, MS; and Ashley Rae Quincy, of Portland, ME. Carl was predeceased by his father, Louis Carl in 1948, and his mother Dorothy in 1999, of Palm Beach, FL. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 7th at 11:00AM at St. Michael's Episcopal Church, located at 26 Pleasant Street, Marblehead, MA 01945. The internment will be held privately. Donations may be made in Carl Hyam's name to St. Michael's Church (26 Pleasant Street, Marblehead, MA 01945) or to a . For more information or online guestbook, please call 978-744-0497 or visit www.murphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020