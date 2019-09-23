|
ZELNICK, Carl Robert "Bob" Of Newton, on Monday, September 23, 2019, at age 79. For 52 years, the beloved husband of Pamela (Sharp). Devoted father of Eva Zelnick & her husband Daniel Connelly, Dara Kesselheim & her husband Dr. Jared Kesselheim, and Marni Zelnick. Loving "Pop Pop" to his adoring grandchildren, David, Nathan, Adam, Zachary, Eli, Alex and Vivian. Services at Temple Beth Avodah, 45 Puddingstone Lane, Newton, on Wednesday, September 25, at 10:00am, with interment to follow at Or Emet Cemetery, 776 Baker Street, West Roxbury. Following the interment, memorial observance at Dara & Jared's home through 4pm, continuing 6-8pm, Thursday, 1-4pm and 6-8pm, and Friday, 1-4pm. In lieu of flowers, friends and family are asked to consider a donation in Bob's memory to the Boston University College of Communications Scholarship Fund, c/o BU Development & Alumni Relations, 595 Commonwealth Ave., Ste. 700, Boston, MA 02215 preview.tinyurl.com/yynjyrp5 Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
View the online memorial for Carl Robert "Bob" ZELNICK
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 24, 2019