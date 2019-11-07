|
|
SHIFFMAN, Carl Of Auburndale, formerly of Waban, entered into rest on November 5, 2019, at the age of 88. Beloved husband for 63 years of Joan (Saltzberg) Shiffman. Son of the late Nathan and Dorothy. Devoted father of David Shiffman and Janet O'Connor. Loving brother of the late Stanley Shiffman. Dear grandfather of Nicholas (deceased), Sean, Julianne, Brady, Catherine, Damian and Thomas. He was immensely proud of all his grandchildren and loved each dearly.
Raised in Mattapan, Carl graduated from MIT in 1952. He was awarded a Rhodes Scholarship, which he used to earn his PhD in Physics from Oxford University in 1956. After four years of research at the National Bureau of Standards in Washington, D.C., he took a research position in Solid State Physics at MIT. In 1967, he joined the physics faculty at Northeastern University, where he taught and continued doing research until his retirement.
Carl read widely and relished learning throughout his life. He had many interests, but music was central to his being. He particularly enjoyed reading the musical score while listening to classical music of all genres, especially chamber music.
A graveside Service will be held at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street, SHARON, on Sunday, November 10, at 10:45 AM. Following the Service, friends are invited to join the family at Lassell Village, 120 Seminary Ave., Auburndale, from 1-3 PM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Dr. Nicholas O'Connor Summer Research Fellowship at Macalester College, 1600 Grand Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55105-1899, or to a . Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
www.stanetskybrookline.com
617-232-9300
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 8, 2019