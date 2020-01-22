|
|
SIPOWICZ, Carl "Doc" Of Moscow, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020. He and his wife, the former Sandra (Yerka) were married for 23 years.
Born in Boston, Massachusetts, he was the son of the late William P. and Anna (Raulinaitis) Sipowicz. Carl graduated from Boston Latin School, earned his undergraduate degree from Harvard University and his MD from Hahnemann Medical College. Carl proudly served in the U.S. Navy, obtaining the rank of Lieutenant Commander. Before retiring, Carl was a forward thinking and gifted orthopedic surgeon in the Stroudsburg Region, who performed surgeries at Pocono Medical Center.
Carl was a lifetime learner and an avid reader. He loved dogs, especially his current pet Rittenhouse, and was a die-hard fan of the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots.
In addition to his wife Sandra, Carl is survived by his daughter Christine Dobos of Richmond, VA; his sons Phil Sipowicz of Falmouth, MA and Carl Sipowicz and his wife Rebecca of Boynton Beach, FL; his sister Diana Gilman of Tewksbury, MA & his grandchildren Mackenzie, Zachary, Charlie, Will and Sam.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, January 26 at 1:00 pm at Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, LLC 3 First Street in SPRING BROOK TWP. with Military Honors to be rendered upon completion of the Service.
Visitation will be held on Sunday from 11:00 am until the time of the Service at the Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to , Donation Processing Center, PO Box 11039, Lewiston, ME 04203-9409 or to the Juvenile Diabetes Association; 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281. To share your fondest memories of Carl, please visit the Funeral Home's website or Facebook page.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 23, 2020