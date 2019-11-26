|
|
STECHER, Carl Age 78, passed away peacefully on November 24th, in the care of family in his home in Georgetown, MA. Born on November 30th, 1940, Carl was raised in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. There he met and married his high school sweetheart, Bonnie (Ehren) Stecher. Over the next 56 years, Carl's loving marriage with Bonnie, and the life and family they built together, were his primary sources of joy. Carl earned degrees from Carroll College (BA), University of Wisconsin (MA), and University of Connecticut (Ph.D). He was a Professor of English at Salem State University for thirty-three years, and then continued to teach Explorers courses for years. Passionate about classical music, Carl was a season ticket holder to the Boston Philharmonic, the Boston Ballet Company, and the Handel and Hadyn Society, all of which he enjoyed with Bonnie. He also participated in many choral groups. A champion debater, an author, a lifelong learner and biblical scholar, he was also an enthusiastic hockey player, a frustrated tennis player, a grower of vegetables, and a hunter of groundhogs. Carl was a fan of the Boston Red Sox, Daffy Duck, Monty Python, and Paradise Lost, but was happiest supporting his family in their various pursuits, sharing his passions, and simply spending time together. A proponent of family birthday parades and host to many, many Sunday Night Dinners, he considered himself an extremely lucky man. In a world filled with injustice, he lived his life appreciating the love and beauty that he saw every day. Carl leaves behind his wife, Bonnie, his sister, Bonnie Schlichting, his brother, Peter Stecher, his children, Sharon Broll and her husband David Broll, Scott Stecher and his wife, Catherine Giles Stecher, and his beloved grandchildren, Tess Broll, Sosha Stecher, and Wilson Stecher. As a humanist and a skeptic, he often pondered the Big Questions, first and foremost what happens after we die. We love you Carl (Pop, Dad, Dzia-Dzia), and now that you have your answer, we hope that you are pleasantly surprised. Visiting Hours: The family is planning a private celebration of Carl's life.
View the online memorial for Carl STECHER
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 27, 2019