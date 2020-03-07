|
|
SYMONDS, Carl "Skip" Passed away March 6th at the age of 79. A former, longtime and proud, Arlington resident, Skip was the beloved son of the late Carl and Florence Symonds, formerly of Arlington, MA and South Royalton, VT. Loving father of Matthew Symonds and his wife Danielle of Weymouth, MA and Todd Symonds and his wife Lisa of Woburn, MA. Loving brother of James Symonds and his wife Sandra of West Lebanon, NH, Gary Symonds and his wife Lois of Templeton, MA, and Peter Symonds and his wife Andrea of Cape Coral, FL. Dear "Papa Skip" of Dylan, Emma, Jack, and Megan, who he loved and adored. Also "Uncle Skip" to his nieces and nephews, who he cherished. Skip was a longtime Athletic Shoe and Skate Salesman at Brine's Sporting Goods in Harvard Square, where he was referred by many a podiatrist and customer for the way that he fitted athletic shoes. He loved all Boston sports teams and enjoyed discussing them in various diners, pizza shops, Dunkin Donuts and barber shops throughout Arlington. He was also a longtime, very active and proud member of Park Avenue Congregational Church in Arlington. In lieu of flowers, donations in Skip's name can be made to the Epilepsy Foundation, epilepsy.com or the Doug Flutie, Jr. Foundation for Autism, flutiefoundation.org A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, March 10th, at 11:00 a.m., at Park Avenue Congregational Church, 50 Paul Revere Road, Arlington, where all are also welcome at a reception following the Service.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2020