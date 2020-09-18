1/1
CARL W. "SONNY" CHRISTIE Jr.
CHRISTIE, Carl W. Jr. "Sonny" At 70 years, in Revere, September 11th following a long illness. Beloved & faithful son to the late Carl W. Christie, Sr. & Doris A. (Dolan) Christie. Cherished brother to Lee C. Nugent-Rorie & husband Dennis S. Rorie, Martin J. Christie & his wife, Margaret, all of Revere, Doris A. Jaeger & her husband Dennis & William C. Christie & his wife, Michelle, all of Cape Coral, FL, & the late Richard F. Christie. Also lovingly survived by his sister-in-Iaw, Doreen A. Christie of Revere, 7 nieces, 4 nephews & many grand-nieces & grand-nephews. Family & friends are invited to attend a Memorial Funeral Mass on Monday, September 28th at 11:00 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., REVERE. Interment will be held privately. Visiting Hours are respectfully omitted. Former employee of West Lynn Creamery & the Revere Memorial Hospital. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970. Reminder to all regarding the ongoing pandemic, masks must be worn at all times in church & social distancing maintained. The staff at Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals of REVERE are honored to have assisted the family in the completion of funeral arrangements. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-7756
