FLINT, Carl W. "Bud" Age 97, March 31st, 2020, at his home as he wished with family at his side. An Acton, MA native, he also resided in Carver & Littleton, MA. Predeceased by his parents Carl C. & Grace S. (Emery) Flint; wife Vera (Cunningham) Flint; wife Helen (MacDonald) Flint; his beloved great-grandson Andrew Burgher & his sisters Dorothy Flint & Ruth Akers. Survived by sons David Flint (Lois) of Merrimack, NH, Dana Flint, David Hanson (Linda) of Nottingham, NH & Peter Hanson (Karen) of Concord, MA. 5 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren & many generous & faithful friends. The family wishes to convey their gratitude to the men & women of the Littleton Fire Department, as well as Patricia (Patty) & Wesley (Chuck) Wilkey for their compassionate care during Bud's prolonged illness. Due to the Covid19 pandemic, a Memorial Service will be planned for later in the year. Bring along your favorite "Budism" to share. During this unique time, please consider donations in his memory to the Salvation Army, 25 Shawmut Road, Canton, MA 02021 or Joni and Friends, PO Box 3333, Agora Hills, CA 91376-3333. USCG Vet WWII. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020